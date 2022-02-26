TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.63%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

