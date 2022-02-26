RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $339.66

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $339.66 and last traded at $347.77, with a volume of 5965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.79.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $165,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

