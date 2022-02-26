Alison Sasser Sells 205 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $18,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $10,412.64.
- On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
