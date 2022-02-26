Alison Sasser Sells 205 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $18,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Alison Sasser sold 112 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $10,412.64.

On Monday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 128 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $11,770.88.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.