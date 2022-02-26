Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays raised their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.26.

NTR opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

