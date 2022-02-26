Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 325,027 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

