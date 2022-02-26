Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 186,467 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

CTKB opened at $13.25 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 515,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cytek BioSciences by 31,284.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

