Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

