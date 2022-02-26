Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $7.75 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.68.

NYSE HL opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

