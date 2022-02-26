Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $342.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

