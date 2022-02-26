Telsey Advisory Group Trims Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Target Price to $275.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.11. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $77.61 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.