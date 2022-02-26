CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

