Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVX. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.