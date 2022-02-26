Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:CIB opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

