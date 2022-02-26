Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 20.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

