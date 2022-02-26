Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $2.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

FLGT stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

