Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $96,548.25 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

