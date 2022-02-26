Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 688 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.