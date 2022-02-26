Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $411.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 265.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

