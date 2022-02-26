Man Group plc Sells 119,630 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,630 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 194,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

