Man Group plc Purchases 11,200 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Man Group plc raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.