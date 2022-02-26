10,014 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

THO stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.