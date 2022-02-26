Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $79.56 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $79,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of DSGX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

