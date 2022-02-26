Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $77.28 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,527 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $77,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after buying an additional 1,246,129 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,415,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

