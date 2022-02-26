Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $75.74 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,214 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $75,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.