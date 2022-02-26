Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $73,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

ZM opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.37.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

