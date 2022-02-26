Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

