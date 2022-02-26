Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

AGR stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

