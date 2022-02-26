Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.28). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

NOVA opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

