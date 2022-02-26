Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

