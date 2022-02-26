Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 5,528 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Purple Innovation worth $71,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

