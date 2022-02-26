Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

