Atria Investments LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Twitter by 46.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 18.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Twitter stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.