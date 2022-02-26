iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $35.09.

