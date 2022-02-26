Man Group plc Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

