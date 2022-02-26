Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 860,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

