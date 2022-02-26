California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 636 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.