UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $180.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

