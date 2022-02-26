National Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

