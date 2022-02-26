Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,121 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

