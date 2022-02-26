Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

CHD stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

