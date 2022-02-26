Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.63 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

