Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 409,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 345,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

