Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.