PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get PROG alerts:

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.53 on Thursday. PROG has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.