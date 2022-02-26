California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Arconic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

