Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $131.27 and a 1 year high of $185.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

