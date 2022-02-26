Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $121.96 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.53.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

