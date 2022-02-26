Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LILAK opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

