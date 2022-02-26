Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.60.

MASI opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.30. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

