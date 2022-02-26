Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.60.
MASI opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.30. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.
In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo (Get Rating)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
