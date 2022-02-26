IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Purchases $102,674.52 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

